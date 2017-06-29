ANOTHER Dresser Recall. How To Anchor Your Furniture

Summer Breeze style 5-drawer chest in royal cherry. (Photo: Custom)

South Shore is expanding a recall of its 5-drawer chests because the chests can tip over and cause an entrapment hazard to children.

The company is recalling 68,300 dressers which include 3,500 dressers recalled in January.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

The dressers come in royal cherry, blueberry, chocolate, and white. They were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com for about $160.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have the drawer, stop using it and place it into an area that children cannot access.

Contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip restraint kit should contact South Shore for a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.



Call South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca

Safety experts say any furniture over 52' needs to be anchored down. That means bookcases, dressers, chests of drawers. Scott Dampier of Housemasters shows you how to put in an anchor to make sure it really does it's job.

"So, here it's very common for your furniture to come with a kit like this from the hardware manufacturer. Many times it's in a drawer just like this but people fail to attach it. You get one bracket, this mounts to the wall. And make sure you find a stud to attach it to. Then this is in the wall with the stud. The second part mounts to the back of the furniture piece. Make sure it's in the solid furniture rails or the mid-spine. It comes with a zip tie. And what happens is these two pieces are zip tied together. And that will keep the dresser from moving."

