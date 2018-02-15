WFMY
9K Plus Rural King Electric Blankets Recalled Due To Fire, Burn Hazards

Carrie Hodgin, WFMY 3:32 PM. EST February 15, 2018

More than 9,000 electric blankets and throws are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards. 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said four of the recalled blankets and throws have overheated. Two resulted in fires and one person was burned.

The recall is for the Rural King’s Electric Heated Blankets & Throws sold nationwide. The electric blankets are made of 100% polyester and were sold in cream and brown colors in two sizes including 50 x 60 inches (twin size) and 84 x 90 inches (queen size).

The recall is for model numbers with BLV-OB and ending in 200, 201A, 201B, 201C, 202, 202BN, 202CM, 203, 204A1, 204A2, 204A3, 204A2BR , 204A2CM, 205B1, 205B2, 205B3 or 206C1 can be found on a corner tag. Matton Rural King Supply, Inc. is printed on the back of the tag.

If you have the blanket you should immediately stop using and contact Rural King for a full refund.

Rural King at 800-561-1752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at RuralKing and click on the Safety Recall Information link at the bottom of the page for more information.

