Guilford County, N.C. -- Some students in Guilford County got a lesson in distracted driving Tuesday.

They put on a virtual reality headset that showed them the consequences of texting while driving. It's part of AT&T's, 'It Can Wait" campaign.

Students also saw the aftermath of a deadly crash. Organizers brought in a car that was involved in a deadly crash in 2010. The girl behind the wheel did not survive.

Corporal Julie Emery with the Guilford County Sheriff's department reiterated that distracted driving of any kind is dangerous.

"Distracted driving as a whole is a big problem," Emery said. "A lot of people use their cell phones because they think they're going to miss something if they're not constantly checking it."

She also told WFMY News 2 that reading a text message takes about 5 seconds. If the driver is going 55 mph, that's like driving the length of a football field with their eyes closed.

Copyright 2017 WFMY