Air B&B Activates Disaster Reponse After Outerbanks Power Outage

GREENSBORO, NC – Monday Governor Roy Cooper visited the area where crews sliced through power lines knocking out power in the Outerbanks. Anyone who wasn’t a resident was told to evacuate the islands, leaving many vacationers with no place to stay.



Air B&B activated their Disaster Response Program for Ocracoke island, giving ousted customers a way to find lodging for free.



Ocracoke is one of several disaster responses being taken care of right now on Air B&B; from the British Columbia wildfires, to Northern California and Southern France.



The program got started in 2012 during Hurricane Sandy in New York.

Meanwhile, Cooper says three lines in all were cut. He says he's signed all the orders needed to mobilize people and provisions to find more than one solution to the power issue. It’s all around this is a tough situation for those who live there, those who try to make a living there and folks who spent money to vacation there.

Copyright 2017 WFMY