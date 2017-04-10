ALDI Sweet Peas Recalled Due To Possible Listeria

ALDI is voluntarily recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Alex Wong/Getty Images (Photo: Alex Wong, 2009 Getty Images)

ALDI is voluntarily recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The supplier notified ALDI, which immediately removed the affected product from its stores. The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16-ounce. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag:

DC17038 PLAB6176

DC27038 PLAB6176

DC27038 BNAF7286

DC37038 BNAF7286

DC47038 PLAC6216

DC57038 PLAC6216

The Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas were sold at ALDI locations in the following states:

Florida

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Ohio

West Virginia

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall. ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time.

