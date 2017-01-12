Allegiant Airlines Improving In-Flight Issues

Allegiant Airlines is making strides to improve its flight experience after a harsh report card by a the Tampa Bay Times.

The report said Allegiant jets were forced to make at least 77 unexpected landings last year for serious mechanical issues. That number is two to four times higher than other major airlines.

Since the report, Allegiant Airlines says it bought 20 newer places and replaced parts to its aging fleet.

Allegiant's COO says in the last 12 months, diversions or air turn-backs were down 60% compared to the year before.

