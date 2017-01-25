GREENSBORO- 2 Wants to Know has some good news for Android cell phone users who want to watch Netflix without having to worry about using their data. Netflix has just updated their mobile app giving Androids the ability to download movies to the phone's external SD card.

Prior to the update the only option for an Android device was to download videos to the phones internal storage. However, time limits are in place for content that is downloaded to your phone. If Netflix removes a movie from its traditional stream, it will no longer be available for you to view in the downloaded format on your phone.

Keep in mind, the update isn't compatible with microSD cards. Amazon Prime also lets its members download video content to removable SD cards.

