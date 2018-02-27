App Helps Teens Connect With Neighborhood

(Photo: UmbertoPantalone, Custom)

DALLAS, T.X. -- Alec Barath, 17, says it's hard to be a student and hold a part-time job."I only did it on the weekends or in the summer. I never had time to really, like, balance it with my school stuff," Barath said.

Barath is one of the thousands of Dallas teens using an app called Skratch to find odd jobs. Adults list services they need and teens see them as local "gigs." Some are posted with as little as an hour's notice.

Barath responded to Amy Sandler's Skratch post. The busy working mom hired Barath to watch her sons.

"I come home and I know I need to make dinner, make lunches for the next day, get things organized. I need an hour to myself," Sandler said.

The app's co-founder, Scott Bennett, says completing short-term tasks is a way young people can earn cash without much commitment.

"I think people have forgotten teens are great at so many things," Bennett said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 52 percent of teens were in the workforce in 2011. It dropped to about 34 percent in 2015 and is projected to shrink to 26 percent by 2024.

"That's how the world is working today," Bennett said. "Blocks of time. Work, not jobs."

Barath also accepted another gig setting up an iPad.

"They couldn't figure it out but it was very simple and just second nature to me," he said.

Teens have to be at least 14 to sign up and must get their parents' permission. Both adults and teens have to pass background checks. Skratch is currently available only in Texas but has plans to expand to other states.

