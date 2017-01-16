Apple Corrects MacBook Pro Battery Issues

Consumer Reports recently announced they could not recommended the recently released MacBook Pros due to battery life issues. Consumer Reports conducted their own test and concluded the battery life ranged from only 4 hours to as high as 19 hours. In light of the large discrepancies and inconsistencies they computer did not receive favorable ratings.

"We shared our original test results and some diagnostic data with Apple so that their engineers could understand what we were seeing compared to what they were seeing."- Maria Rerecich, Head of Electronic Testing Consumer Reports.

But now Apple has responded and released what they say is a solution to the battery issue.The battery lives stem from a software bug in the web browser known as Safari. Apple proceeded to release a fix to counter the issue. Consumer Reports technicians then ran the update and the battery life issues went away.

Since the fix was released, the MacBook Pros are now recommended by Consumer Reports.

(© 2017 WFMY)