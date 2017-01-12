Apple Releases Macbook Pro Battery Update

Apple released a fix for a battery-life problem that Consumer Reports uncovered in its testing of the new MacBook Pro laptop computers.

Consumer Reports did some tests and found battery life ranged anywhere between 4 to 19 hours. That's why the new laptops were the first Macbooks not to be recommended by Consumer Reports.

The problem is a software bug in the Safari web browser. Consumer Reports technicians ran Apple's update, and the battery life issues went away. Because of that, Consumer Reports now recommends the Macbook Pros.

Apple says the software update will be available to all MacBook Pros in a few weeks.

