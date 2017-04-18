Are You A Donor?

April is National Donate Life Month!



Thanks to Carolina Donors Services, we rallied up some local and national facts on Donors.



Did you know in 2016 there were almost 5 million donors in North Carolina (4,891,695 to be exact).



In the U.S. alone, there were 33,500 organ transplants. That’s only a fraction of the 118,336 organ transplants needed nationwide.



Every 10 minutes someone new is added to the donor list, 80 percent of those people are looking for a Kidney and the need for tissue donors is on the rise!



Twenty-two people die a day because of the lack of available organs. On the flip side, 1 organ donor can save up to 50 lives.



If you are interested in becoming an organ donor sign up here.

