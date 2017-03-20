Are You Too Tired To Drive?

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

AAA says 1 in 5 deadly crashes involve a drowsy driver. A new report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates there are 1.2 million collisions every year because of drowsy drivers and 8,000 people die.

The agency wants to add more road signs to alert drivers of the dangers. It also wants states to pass laws that would punish drivers for falling asleep behind the wheel.

Several automakers like Mercedes and Ford have systems that read your steering habits and detect when you are drowsy.

"If people are reminded that they need to pull over and rest that's certainly a good thing," Kelsey mays with CARS.com said.

He also said people shouldn't rely on those systems either. "It's important for you to recognize your own drowsiness before you get behind the wheel."

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.