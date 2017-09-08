Australian Flu Season Monitored To Prepare For U.S. Season

Flu season in North Carolina hasn't started yet, but doctors already started worrying about the virus. The reason some doctors are concerned is because of the flu season on the other side of the world.

Doctors say Australia is experiencing a really bad flu season, and because of this, people here in the U.S. should start getting their flu vaccines early.

The severity of the flu season can partially be blamed on the lack of people getting flu vaccinations. Everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated.

