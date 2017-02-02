BBB Complaints: You Paid. Now The Business Won't Finish The Job.

GREENSBORO, NC -- "It was closed and could not be opened." Uh-oh. When an office door closes but can't open and you've paid someone $1,000 to make it work, that's an issue.

"We called back after the first time to say 'Hey you said you'd be back' he said, 'No problem I'll be out in the morning and I'll get things squared away for you' when he didn't show I called later that day and he said I'll come out this afternoon or in the morning and I said great we just want to get things wrapped up especially because we already paid you." says Patrick.

It's a common problem. You hire someone to do a job and they don't finish it. What do you do when you're in this position and a company is not making good on your payment?

One of the first steps you call the Better Business Bureau. Lechelle Yates handled this complaint.

"We found out he had been working without a license for a year. He told me he was waiting to renew because there was a bill proposal that would have gotten rid of the licensing requirement. But the proposal has been scrapped. So he told me he'd go ahead and renew now. That was a week ago. But the locksmith board says he hasn't yet."

There are a few steps you can take to make sure getting a licensed and reputable locksmith or other service.

The BBB checked to make sure they have a current license. And then you can also see if they have complaints.

(© 2017 WFMY)