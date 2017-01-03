BBB: Facebook Survey Scam Linked To Russia

GREENSBORO, NC -- The credit card bills are now coming in and there is bound to be a long list of charges.

It would be nice to think you could offset all of this with a little extra cash. Right on time is a facebook and twitter post about a money making survey.

The BBB is hearing about PartsSurvey.com on it's ScamTracker site. The survey site claims you can make easy money....fast. The BBB's Lechelle Yates walked 2WTK through the details of the site.

"The website says they'll pay you $14 for every ad your review and then fill out the corresponding survey. On top of that: you can earn another $15 for every person you bring in."

And to make sure this gets a lot of views, the company says it will give you 20% of your friends' earnings. But the BBB says from what they can tell, the site isn't paying out, but it is cashing in on your information.

"To begin taking surveys, you have to create a user name and password. And to get paid, you have to send them your Paypal email address. " Now, here's the key folks, when you sign up for things, how often do you use the same password?

"That is the issue. We had a woman tell us she used her Paypal password as her password for Partsurvey.com too. And she says thieves changed her password and bought e-gift cards with the $100 she had in the account."

If you have also used the same password and signed up on this site, the BBB recommends you change your Paypal password immediately.

The BBB has reached out to the company, but hasn't heard back. The website has no contact information like a physical address or phone number. "And I know this is going to sound like a conspiracy theory, but the site itself is registered in Russia."

