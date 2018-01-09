BBB Gives Big Baller Brand An 'F' Rating

BBB rates Big Baller Brand

CALIFORNIA – The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about doing business with Big Baller Brand, Tuesday.

It's owned by LaVar and Tina Ball. Their Son Lonzo was the number two draft pick last year. Their other son LiAngelo played for UCLA and was arrested last month for shoplifting in China.

He and 2 other teammates were suspended when his dad pulled him out of the school.

Customers told the BBB items they bought took forever to get to them, or they never came at all, or they received stuff they didn't order.

Since April, the company received 33 complaints and 41 negative reviews. 12 of those complaints were never answered. 5 were but never got resolved.

"This kind of unresponsive customer service is not acceptable for any business, let alone one that trades on the celebrity status of its owners to publicize its products." said Blair Looney, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central California & Inland Empire Counties, which handles complaints against the company. "We contacted the company on November 8, 2017 and again on December 19, asking for their voluntary cooperation in addressing the pattern of complaints that we are seeing. As of today, they have not responded."



The company now has an F with the BBB.



Ball told ESPN reporter Darren Rovell in a Text message the BBB is outdated and that Yelp had replaced them.



Well the BBB is not outdated and it goes after company to make wrongs right.

You need to look at their site before doing any business with any company.



You should also Google the company to see what people are saying about it on other platforms too.

