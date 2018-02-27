BB&T: Automatic Refund Of Fees During Outage

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It's a problem when you don't have access to your money. And a lot of customers who bank with BB&T couldn't get money out of the bank ATM's, couldn't control their banking through the app or online for days.



In a Facebook video message, BB&T’s CEO Kelly King called it “a significant malfunction” which affected accounts from Thursday to Monday.



So, what gives? There are two big takeaways here:

“By the way, in no way was this a cyber security issue. And we're committed to doing everything we can to make it right. We will waive or reverse any fees directly related to the outage.”



While we wait for the reason for the malfunction, here's what matters: your money.



Customers will be automatically refunded all overdraft protection fees, ATM transaction fees, and negative account balance fees from that Thursday to Monday. According to a BB&T spokesperson, the fees from Thursday and Friday should already be taken care of. Customers don't have to do anything—the fees will just simply be refunded.

The statement from BB&T also included this: we are deeply sorry this has happened. We hear our clients’ frustration and we are committed to making this right. Clients can reach us at 800-bank-bbt (800-226-5228) or stop by any of our more than 2,000 financial centers.

