USA Today (Photo: USA Today)

When it comes to finding the perfect TV at the best deal, timing could be everything. Experts at Consumer Reports nailed down the best time of the year to purchase a quality television.

Believe it or not were are coming up on the prime TV buying time. That's because the end of football season marks the beginning of television deal, as retailers help shoppers prep for viewing parties. The Super Bowl will air on February 5th, but we expect retailers will kick off sales at the end of January. This makes for an excellent time to score a bargain.

In 2016, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Amazon and more discounted a wide variety of TVs in assorted brands and sizes ahead of the big game. Look for similar savings again here in 2017.

According to Consumer Reports estimates the average savings at 22% off the normal prices. So the next question is, which TV's rated the best.

2WTK looked at CR TV recommendations for 46-50 inches. The first eight TV's on the list are Samsungs then Sharp, LG and Sony figure in.

(© 2017 WFMY)