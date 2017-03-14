Best Ways To Redeem Your Travel Waiver

NORTHEAST -- Winter Storm Stella is blasting through the Northeast. Thousands of people are without power and thousands of flights were delayed and canceled.

Many airlines offered passengers airline waivers several days before the storm hit. It usually lets the passenger change their flight without paying a fee. They get to rebook a day or two before or after the storm.

One challenge you could face trying to use the waiver is getting an employee on the phone.

"If the phones are really busy, call the international phone line," Brian Kelly, the CEO of thepointsguy.com said. "Even an airline's phone in Mexico will have English speaking agents and the wait times are much less than the U.S. lines."

Some airlines also let you change flights online and through social media. One traveler rebooked his Delta flight using twitter's direct messenger.

