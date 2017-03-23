Big Bonuses For Coaches In NCAA Tournament

Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels open the 2016-17 season with the No. 6 preseason ranking. (Photo: Custom)

If fourth-seeded Purdue defeats top-seeded Kansas in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Thursday night, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is going to face an unusual decision.

He’ll have to determine how much of a bonus coach Matt Painter receives for leading the Boilermakers to the tournament’s Elite Eight.

According to Painter’s contract, there is a prescribed minimum for this bonus. However, whether Painter ends up with the minimum or another amount is “to be determined by the University’s President in consultation with the Athletic Director.”

As a practical matter, most university CEOs and many ADs can use their discretion to award a bonus. Three weeks ago, when Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall finished second in the voting for Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year, AD Darron Boatright announced that the school was awarding Marshall the $25,000 bonus he is contractually entitled to receive if he wins the honor.

Generally, however, coaches get bonuses in accordance with specific, fixed terms.

For example, among the coaches whose teams are in the men’s tournament’s round of 16, North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a contract that says he is entitled to a set bonus for nearly every step in the Tar Heels’ possible path to a national championship. He has gained $25,000 because the team made the tournament; $100,000 more for advancing to the second round and another $150,000 for getting to the Sweet 16.

He can get additional bonuses of $200,000 if the Tar Heels beat Butler for a place in the regional finals; $200,000 for making the Final Four and $250,000 for winning the national championship.

Arizona’s Sean Miller has a similar arrangement, but could total another $725,000 if the Wildcats win the title.

Michigan’s John Beilein gets $25,000 for every tournament win by the Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Kentucky’s John Calipari has a contract that no longer includes any bonuses based on the team’s athletic performance. He agreed to their elimination as part of a renegotiation in 2014 that increased his basic pay from the school. He now makes more than $7 million annually.

Painter’s deal with Purdue has a series of standard fixed bonuses for certain team athletic and academic achievements and coaching honors. But in addition to involving the school president in a determination of the Elite Eight bonus, it includes an another uncommon incentive feature. It offers the possibility of $50,000, $75,000 or $100,000 depending on certain combinations of the team’s cumulative grade-point average for the academic year, its finish in the Big Ten Conference regular season standings and its performance in the NCAA tournament.

Arizona’s Sean Miller

Has …

$40,000: Team wins at least 25 games

$50,000: Pac-12 regular season title (shared)

$50,000: Pac-12 tournament title

$30,000: Team ranked among top 10 in final Associated Press media poll

$25,000: Second-round appearance

$50,000: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$50,000: Elite Eight appearance

$175,000: Final Four appearance

$500,000: Win NCAA title

Florida’s Mike White

Has …

$37,500: NCAA tournament bid

$37,500: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$25,000: Final Four appearance

$50,000: Win NCAA title

Kansas’ Bill Self

Has ...

$50,000: Big 12 regular season title

Can get …

$150,000: Final Four appearance

$200,000: Win NCAA title

Kentucky’s John Calipari

Has …

None

Can get …

None

Michigan’s John Beilein

Has …

$25,000: Big Ten tournament title

$25,000: NCAA tournament bid

$25,000: First-round win

$25,000: Second-round win

Can get ...

$25,000: Sweet 16 win

$25,000: Elite 8 win

$25,000: Final Four win

$25,000: Win NCAA title

North Carolina’s Roy Williams

Has ...

$25,000: NCAA tournament bid

$100,000: Round of 32 appearance

$150,000: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$200,000: Elite Eight appearance

$200,000: Final Four appearance

$250,000: Win NCAA title

Oregon’s Dana Altman

Has …

$40,000: Pac-12 regular season title (shared)

$25,000: NCAA tournament bid

$50,000: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$100,000: Final Four appearance

$250,000: Win NCAA title

Purdue’s Matt Painter

Has …

$94,896: Big Ten regular season title

$23,724: NCAA tournament bid

$23,724: Win first game of NCAA tournament

$23,724: Win second game of NCAA tournament

Can get …

$47,448: Win in Sweet 16

TBD*: Elite Eight appearance

$47,448: Win in Elite Eight

$47,448: Win in Final Four

$47,448: Win NCAA title

*For reaching the Elite Eight, Painter gets bonus in an amount to be determined by the university’s president, in consultation with the athletics director, although this payment must be at least $94,896.

Note: Because Purdue finished first in Big Ten regular season play, got an NCAA tournament bid that placed it in the round of 64, and it has won two games in the tournament, Painter will get an additional bonus of $50,000 if the team’s cumulative grade-point average for this academic year falls within an annually pre-determined range. If Purdue wins in the Sweet 16, and the team’s GPA exceeds the pre-determined range, this bonus would instead be $75,000. If Purdue wins in the Elite Eight and the team’s GPA exceeds the pre-determined range, the bonus would instead be $100,000.

South Carolina’s Frank Martin

Has …

$15,000: 12 or more SEC regular season wins

$25,000: NCAA tournament bid

$25,000: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$50,000: Elite Eight appearance

$100,000: Final Four appearance

$200,000: Win NCAA title

UCLA’s Steve Alford

Has …

$25,000: NCAA tournament bid

$25,000: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$25,000: Elite Eight appearance

$50,000: Final Four appearance

$75,000: Win NCAA title

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins

Has …

$25,000: Regular season win over Kansas

$30,000: Tied for second in Big 12 regular season

$30,000: Big 12 tournament runner-up

$20,000: NCAA tournament bid

$30,000: Second-round appearance

$40,000: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$40,000: Elite Eight appearance

$100,000: Final Four appearance

$200,000: Win NCAA title

Wisconsin’s Greg Gard

Has …

$50,000: NCAA tournament bid

$50,000: Sweet 16 appearance

Can get …

$50,000: Final Four appearance

$100,000: NCAA final appearance

$50,000: Win NCAA title

This list does not take into account contingencies that could alter or prevent payment of bonuses, such as academic achievement by players, the coach's departure from the school, future investigations and/or sanctions related to rules violations. It also does not include bonuses for coaching honors, team academic performance, attendance, season-ticket sales, or the value of tickets or perks tied to tournament participation.

Amounts for Baylor’s Scott Drew, Butler’s Chris Holtmann, Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Xavier’s Chris Mack are not available because their schools are private and not required to release their employment contracts.

