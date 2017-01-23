Now that a new Presidential Administration has completed its transition, there are several changes on the horizon including a potential overhaul to social security.

While President Trump has promised some changes to social security within his first 100 days in office, there were major changes that came into effect before President Obama left office.

Beginning in 2017, the full retirement age is increasing to 67. However, benefits can begin to be take out when an individual turns 62. Keep in mind that person will only get a reduced amount since the normal full benefits won't kick in until they turn 67.

Currently, benefits can be taken out until an eligible person turns 70 years old. In other words, if you take out benefits when you are 66 and were supposed to receive $1,000 a month, they would only receive $750.

2 Wants to Know found an online calculator that tells you how much you will receive in benefits based on your age and other specifications.

To access the online benefit calculator click here AARP

