Bill To Fight Opioid Abuse Heads To Gov. Cooper's Desk

RALEIGH, N.C.- Legislation designed to address North Carolina's opioid abuse problem is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.



The House gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would improve the rules on prescribing and dispensing certain drugs like Oxycotin and morphine. The painkillers come with a high risk of addiction and can be a gateway to heroin use.



Last week, the Senate voted for the measure, which would require electronic prescriptions for controlled substances and strengthen requirements for doctors and pharmacists on the use of a statewide controlled substance database.



It would also generally limit doctors to five- and seven-day supplies when first prescribing the potent drugs for pain or after operations.



Bill sponsors say the measure is an important step to combating the state's opioid crisis.

