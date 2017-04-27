'Bluesnarfing' Card Skimmers Steal Your Information

Schemers are getting creative. Police in Texas are investigating a new scam at the gas pumps.

"You know this new technology is in and around our area. One of our local agencies has worked this exact kind of skimming case where the components were internal,” said Waco Police Sgt. Patrick W. Swanton.

Swanton said criminals place the hidden Bluetooth device inside the gas pumps and wait for possible victims.

The thieves connect to the bluetooth on a device like their phone, tablet or computer, up to 30 miles away.

Texas State Technical College cybersecurity instructor Daniel Follis said the exchange of information happens within seconds of someone swiping a card. He said there is no way of knowing who the thief could be.

"It's kind of like in the background. You don't know I'm there. When I take your information, you won't even realize that anything is happening,” Follis said.

To avoid becoming a victim of “bluesnarfing,” Swanton suggests paying for gas at the register inside the store. It's also better to use credit instead of debit to protect your bank account and sign up for bank notifications that alert cardholders to transactions.

