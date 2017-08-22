Bogus Uber Cleaning Fees? Take A Pic To Prove Your Case!

CBS – If you get into a fender bender, the first rule is to take a picture to document the damage.



Here's another situation in which snapping a picture with your phone needs to be second nature, before you get out of a ride sharing service car like Uber or Lyft. Take a shot of the inside of the car, this way you can fight a bogus claim the driver makes against you. And yes, it's happening.

Steven Winkler uses Uber all the time and never had a problem until he recently spotted an issue on his bank statement.

"I noticed a $50 charge from Uber."

He contacted the company online and was told he was charged a cleaning fee. They also sent him pictures from the driver of what appears to be a wet seat. But Winkler says it wasn't him.

"There is no way I could have done that without knowing about it."

Winkler is not alone. Social media is filled with upset Uber customers, insisting they were wrongly charged for a mess they didn't make.

The Better Business Bureau tells CBS News they've received more than 130 complaints about Uber cleaning fees.

John McGann and Crystal Drake were charged $150 and were sent a picture taken by the driver, but they insist it never happened.

"They definitely need a better system in place than what they have."

Uber is aware of these disputes and in a statement tells CBS News,

"... We are enhancing our internal processes and investing in additional resources when investigating cleaning fee claims. While messes and spilled drinks can happen in moving vehicles, we are actively looking into reports where fraud may be detected and will take the appropriate actions on those accounts."

After complaining to Uber, Winkler received a refund. So did Drake.

"My advice for other people would be to take a video when you get out of your Uber."

Uber says drivers who submit a fraudulent cleaning fee could lose their ability to drive for the company.



