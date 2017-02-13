Can The Landlord Tell You NOT To Do THAT?

GREENSBORO, NC -- You can't have 15 people at a birthday party in your apartment? You have to pull into parking spaces, you can't back in? Can your landlord really have this kind of control?

To help you figure out what your rights are, Drew Nelson from Brinkley Walser Stoner joined 2WTK Monday. (Check down this page for info on 2 free seminars this February)

What to look for in the lease (from the Tenant perspective, since usually the landlord is the one drafting the lease)

a. Term – How long of a lease are you signing? Is it month to month or is it a year long or longer?

b. Notice requirements- How are you to provide or receive notice of breach? , How are you to provide notice if you wish to terminate the lease- is it in writing, verbal? Does the lease automatically renew or terminate?

c. Obligations- what obligations do you have as a tenant above and beyond payment of rent? Do you have to maintain the grounds of the property ( say mow the yard and dispose of trash at a leased home) Do you have a limit on the number of vehicles or people allowed on the property? Do you have obligations relating to maintenance of the property or systems such as HVAC, electrical or plumbing ?



Most Common Landlord Responsibilities:

a. Provide your leased space in a habitable condition

b. Make reasonable and timely repairs upon proper notice

c. Properly maintain a tenant’s security deposit as detailed under law, if one is paid as part of the lease

Most Common Tenant Responsibilities:

a. Pay Rent in full on time

b. Generally maintain the property and not cause any damage absent normal wear and tear / keep the premises in a safe condition

c. Follow other conditions of the lease they may restrict your use of the property ( such as limit on number of guests, vehicles on the property, etc. )

Need to write a letter to your landlord? You can use this as an example.

FREE LANDLORD/TENANT SEMINARS:

February 15, 2017, 10-11:30am

Mabel D. Smith Senior Center

2401 Fairview Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

Phone: Ph: 336-373-7566

www.greensboro-nc.gov/Seniors

February 28, 2017, 11am – 12:30pm

Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro

628 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405

Phone: 336-275-6090 ext. 213

www.womenscentergso.org

(© 2017 WFMY)