GREENSBORO, NC -- If any city in NC wants to raise the minimum wage, they can't do it until 2020. The repeal of HB2 means that HB142 is in place. And along with it, a cap on minimum wage. That's one part of HB2 that didn't change.

This section right here which reads, "...prohibit a local government from enacting or amending an ordinance regulating private employment practices" translates to, no local government can change minimum wage. That's included in the employment practices.

Right now minimum wage is $7.25 an hour in North Carolina and that is the federal minimum as well. Bankrate.com details the states and cities with the highest minimum wage. Number one is Washington with $11 an hour.

The other take-away you might have missed from the repeal of HB2 and the passing of HB142, no regulation of public facilities can be made by local government for 4 years.



Elon Political Science professor Jason Husser says the four years could take the state off the hook for having to decide what to do with bathrooms and gender identity, "some ways the way this ends of shaking out might depend upon how the supreme court confirmation of Trump's nominee in the next week or two. Would requires either the federal government either affirmatively saying sexual orientation or gender identity is a protected class or saying affirmatively that it's not."

