Car Brands with the Least Amount of Repair Issues

Chantz Martin , WFMY 7:06 PM. EST January 27, 2017

GREENSBORO --If you are in the market for a new car, you should do your homework before making a decision. CarMD found which car brands deliver the most reliable cars. 

The top three car makes with the fewest amount of check engine light issues are:

1) Toyota

2) Ford 

3) Honda 

The top 5 vehicles with the lowest average repair cost:

1) Hyundai 

2) Mazada

3) Kia 

4) Chevrolet

5) Chrysler

More specifically, certain vehicles brands tend to have unique issues. For instance, Lincoln cars reported ignition coil issues. Subaru's on the other hand, commonly had problems with Catalytic Converters. 

 

 

 

 

