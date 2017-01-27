Car Brands with the Least Amount of Repair Issues

You take your car in for routine maintenance or a recall service, and the mechanic tells you there are much bigger problems that need attention. Be skeptical. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO --If you are in the market for a new car, you should do your homework before making a decision. CarMD found which car brands deliver the most reliable cars.

The top three car makes with the fewest amount of check engine light issues are:

1) Toyota

2) Ford

3) Honda

The top 5 vehicles with the lowest average repair cost:

1) Hyundai

2) Mazada

3) Kia

4) Chevrolet

5) Chrysler

More specifically, certain vehicles brands tend to have unique issues. For instance, Lincoln cars reported ignition coil issues. Subaru's on the other hand, commonly had problems with Catalytic Converters.

(© 2017 WFMY)