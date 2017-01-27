Car Brands with the Least Amount of Repair Issues

GREENSBORO --If you are in the market for a new car, you should do your homework before making a decision. CarMD found which car brands deliver the most reliable cars.
The top three car makes with the fewest amount of check engine light issues are:
1) Toyota
2) Ford
3) Honda
The top 5 vehicles with the lowest average repair cost:
1) Hyundai
2) Mazada
3) Kia
4) Chevrolet
5) Chrysler
More specifically, certain vehicles brands tend to have unique issues. For instance, Lincoln cars reported ignition coil issues. Subaru's on the other hand, commonly had problems with Catalytic Converters.
(© 2017 WFMY)
