Carolina Panthers: 37th Most Valuable Franchise Worldwide

Forbes.com listed the Carolina Panthers as the 37th most valuable franchise in the world with a value of $2.075 billion dollars.

Forbes says the team's value went up 33%. That 2 billion dollar price tag probably looks really good to owner Jerry Richardson who bought the franchise in 1993 for $206,000,000.

No other sports league compares to the NFL when it comes to top valued franchises. 29 of the 50 most valuable teams are in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys hold down the top spot with a value of $4,200,000,000.

