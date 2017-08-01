Cheap Ways To Watch HBO

Sophie Turner, left, talked about the relationship between her Sansa Stark and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) at the 'Game of Thrones' Comic-Con panel Friday. (Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

HBO is the latest company to get hacked. But it wasn't personal information that was compromised, it was written material from the upcoming game of thrones.

Upcoming episodes of Ballers and Room 104 were also leaked online.

At least that's what hackers are claiming they did. HBO admits there was a breach but did not name specific shows.

Unless you pay for HBO, you probably don't get to watch these shows. You can sign up for an HBO add-on with Sling TV, DirecTV Now and Sony PlayStation Vue. It's just an extra $5.

You can buy your favorite HBO series in Amazon Video and iTunes for $3 to $4 per episode.



The best deal for binge-watchers is likely Amazon Prime. Subscribers can view HBO's back catalog for free. Or you can add it to Amazon Channels for 15 dollars per month.

