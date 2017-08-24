Cheaper Alternatives To EpiPens

This is a photo illustration of an EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine through an injection mechanism for people having a severe allergic reaction. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

Drug company Mylan just finalized a $465 million dollar settlement for overcharging the government for EpiPens. The initial lawsuit ignited a firestorm over the drug’s skyrocketing price.

The cost of EpiPen has shot up over 500% over the past ten years. As Consumer Reports explains, there are four options for people who need those injections to stay alive in an emergency. Each works slightly differently but they all contain the same drug in the same dose.

What’s best for you will depend on if you are insured and what’s covered.

Drug manufacturer Mylan, started making a generic version of EpiPen in December with a retail price of $300. There is no difference between the two versions of EpiPen. Mylan offers some discounts and if you're uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for free EpiPens through its patient assistance program.



Back on the market in February, Auvi-Q uses voice commands to guide a person through an emergency. If you have insurance a manufacturer discount could reduce your cost to zero. If you’re uninsured you may pay either zero or $360 depending on your household income.



Another option is generic Adrenaclick, which has a special deal with CVS pharmacies for $110, but a manufacturer's discount coupon gets the price down to $60.



Another epinephrine option called Symjepi could hit the market before the end of the year. It’s expected to be a pre-filled syringe, not an auto-injector like the others, and it could be a good lower cost alternative.



Any of these devices could save your life in an emergency, so it’s important to fully understand how the device you’re prescribed works. To avoid potentially deadly mistakes or injuries, Consumer Reports strongly recommends asking your doctor or pharmacist for a training with your new device.

