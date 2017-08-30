Check If You Need Flood Insurance

An aerial look at the flooding devastation around the Houston area from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON, TX – The Insurance Information Institute reported that only 15 percent of homes in Harris County has flood insurance.

So 85 percent of people aren't covered for the damage caused by Harvey.

After storms like Katrina and Sandy, the government stepped in to help uninsured homeowners, but it took a long time to get that money.

A financial expert told CBS that most mortgage companies require government flood insurance for homes in designated flood zones.

So how do you know if your home is in a flood zone? You'll want to go to floodtools.com and type in your address.

It'll show you how many flood claims have been filed in your county, the amount of losses and the average claim.

You can also see your potential loss by not having flood insurance.

