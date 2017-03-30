Clear Your Devices So Hackers Don't Clear Your Accounts

SAN ANTONIO - As spring cleaning begins, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants people to de-clutter their digital devices and not just their closets.

They say that, with tax season coming to a close, this is the prime time to protect yourself from hackers by keeping your cell phones and computers updated and password protected.

“This is a peak time for people to take advantage of folks and try to steal their identities,” said Miguel Segura with the Better Business Bureau.

In a recent study done by the BBB, they found that young adults are most susceptible to having their information stolen.

“Particularly because these are people who are always on computers, always on their phones,” Segura said. “We're clicking on links, we're opening up websites, and we're responding to emails. That's the biggest way that scammers like to target us.”

However, the BBB says that no one is truly safe from hackers. They encourage people to update all login passwords on email and social media accounts at least once every two months. They also suggest people update all anti-virus software systems and store all sensitive information on a hard drive.

Deleting unused apps, backed up photos, and old emails are also suggested. If your information still ends up compromised, the BBB suggests that consumers report the incident immediately.

© 2017 KENS-TV