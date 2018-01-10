Closing Your Bedroom Door Could Save Your Life

A cell phone video is trending, not only for the look inside a home devastated by fire, but also because of the lesson of how a closed bedroom door can save you.

“We're presented with heavy smoke conditions and a small amount of fire coming from the ceiling…” explains Deputy Fire Chief Cody Caudle. In this video, he walks you through the house.

“Heavy fire conditions were found in this back bedroom. We believe the fire was caused by an electric heater in the room.”

It's an all-too-common fire cause, especially in the winter. This video was posted on the Scott County Rural Fire District Facebook page. Along with the lesson about space heater safety is a lesson about closing your bedroom door when you go to sleep.

“Across this room is another bedroom with the door closed. And inside, it appears there's no fire in the residence.”

Closing the bedroom door can make that much of a difference. Maybe not in every fire situation, but in many situations. And it's such a simple thing, it costs no money.

This is timely, as 11 people have died from fires in our state this year alone….and it's only the 10th of January. Last year, nine people died as a result of fire during the entire month of January.



Space heaters are to blame for several of those fires. Remember: they need to have 3 feet of space around them and they need to have an automatic shut off feature in case they tip over. And never use an extension cord or power strip.

