Code Red | How Safe Are Triad Schools?

The tragedy in Florida left all of us asking a lot of questions about school safety. What exactly do our schools do to keep students safe in the event of an intruder or an active shooter? To find out, we reached out to the spokespersons of the school systems in our area and asked about safety plans and procedures. We're still waiting to hear back from some, and we'll add their responses to this story when we have them.

Guilford County Schools:

Tina Firesheets, GCS Spokesperson, says every school does a safety drill regarding an intruder in the building once per semester. The state requires at least one drill annually.

Last year, there was a district-wide active shooter training conducted at a school with law enforcement.

Each school's safety plans are developed and reviewed by the district's safety department and local law enforcement annually. By law, plans must be updated every two years.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools:

WSFCS Spokesperson Brent Campbell says SROs are placed at middle and high schools.

There are metal detectors for large events only.

Schools also have security phones and locked doors.

Schools coordinate with local law enforcement for drills, and have staff meetings to talk about safety with their principals.

Counselors are on standby for distraught students.

All schools have some kind of camera system in place.

Rockingham County Schools:

RCS Spokesperson Karen Hyler says each school has a security measure in place in the event of a shooter on campus.

She says RCS works closely with law enforcement, and they schedule meetings with law enforcement throughout the year.

Additionally, each school has an individual emergency response plan.

Schools also provide risk assessments for students and grief counseling.

Alamance-Burlington School System:

ABSS Spokesperson Charles Monroe says middle and high schools have full-time SROs.

Elementary schools have part-time scheduled resource officers provided by grant.

All schools have a locked door system - an automated entry system, which is used prior to entering the school. Once the button is pushed, the individual is allowed to enter the building.

There is a camera system in place at middle and high schools.

Lockdown drills are an integral part of each school's safety plan.

Schools have security phones or walkie-talkies to communicate. Cell phones are used as well.

Each school has a crisis team and leadership team to assist with emergencies.

Schools collaborate with local law enforcement to focus on the concept of safety.

Schematic drawings and keys of school buildings in the school system have been provided to law enforcement in the event of an emergency.

Monroe says currently, there are no metal detectors in place to see if students are in possession of weapons as they enter school buildings.

Davidson County Schools:

According to the school system spokesperson, Tabitha Broadway, all schools have a crisis plan.

Staff members are trained for crisis situations and schools conduct practice drills.

Schools have a security system that includes several tools including locked doors.

There is a district team that responds to students and staff following a traumatic event.

School websites include a tool for students and/or parents to report events that need to be investigated by an administrator.

Broadway says safety for all Davidson County Schools truly is the number one priority for the district.

