PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona congressman is boldly defending his decision to block some followers of his official Facebook page.

Rep. Paul Gosar wrote in a post that he doesn't care if people are upset with his practice of blocking some commenters.

The Flagstaff Republican says it's his Facebook page and his property and there are plenty of ways to petition the government besides the social media site. He says anyone can call his office or send an email and his staff "does a terrific job of addressing these issues and briefing me on your messages."

Gosar says he blocks people who engage in "profanity, name-calling, threats, (or) personal attacks."

He also says the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise is a good reason to take hostile and inappropriate comments as real threats.

