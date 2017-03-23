Consumer Group Says Amazon's List Prices Exaggerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Before you buy off Amazon.com again, you'll want to read what the Consumer Watchdog group found. They pulled up a digital camera on Amazon.com. Their screenshot shows it was selling for $1,498. And Amazon says you're saving over $100 because the list price on it is really $1,599. Problem is, when you run that same camera though price comparison software like NexTag, it's selling all over the place for cheaper than that Amazon list price.

"We concluded that this was a device to make it look like you were getting a discount when that's really not the case,” said John Simpson, Privacy Project Director for Consumer Watchdog.

The group looked at hundreds of items with list prices and found 40 percent of Amazon's list prices were greater than the highest competitor price. And on average, they say Amazon's list price was $18 above the average price on other sites.

"That's unfair and deceptive and they should be held accountable," Simpson said.

Amazon says on it’s website it doesn't set it's own list prices writing: "‘List Price’ means the suggested retail price of a product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. We regularly check List Prices against prices recently found on Amazon and other retailers. "

