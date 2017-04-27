Cops On Top: Fundraising For Special Olympics!

GREENSBORO, NC-- Yes, you are in fact seeing something on the roof of the Friendly Center Chick-Fil-A. It's on purpose. The Cops On Top program is back in Guilford County this weekend. Officers will be on the rooftop all weekend long raising money for NC Special Olympics.

Law enforcement then participates in the Torch Run, carrying the torch to the games. Officers get a hand in volunteering at the games.

Special Olympics is the official charity of the NC Association of Chiefs of Police. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics began in 1981 in Kansas.

By 1987 it was on the move here in North Carolina. The NC Special Olympics Summer Games is June 2-4th in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs.



Nearly 1,800 athletes will compete--- free of charge. To help raise money for Special Olympics, swing by the Friendly Avenue Chick-Fil-A this weekend.



© 2017 WFMY-TV