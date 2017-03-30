Counterfeit Cash? Bogus Tickets? $5 Fix

tickets in hand (Photo: KENS)

Sometimes you need help in spotting a fake. A counterfeit pen makes it pretty easy when it comes to cash.

Got a yard sale planned anytime soon? It's worth the $5 investment.



But spotting fake tickets to a concert or a game, especially a big series of games like the final four, is it just as easy? You want it to be, because when you pay for a ticket, you don't want to be out the money and the concert or the game.

"We're talking about the cheapest ticket for the Final Four games, could be way up in the rafters for $300. I mean all the way in the back maybe with a folding chair. Many

people will want to buy and pay five and six thousand dollars per ticket". Cha-ching!

Whoa. So, here are a few takeaways when a scalper has tickets in hand. Really look at the ticket for security features like an embossed design or raised print. "Always check for what is impossible to possible to reproduce."

And check this out, many tickets have prints that only come up with a black light, "There's one mark up the one mark up the bottom of the Final Four tickets."

Before you say, who has a blacklight?!?! 2WTK tested the black light apps on the phone. They don't work well but we found black light key chains that do and they're about $5 on Amazon.

ANOTHER TRICK:

If you like to go to concerts and games and score last minute tickets, here's something else we got from Ticketnews.com. If you have a seller, give the seller cash for one ticket. send that person in to the venue. If the one ticket is real, chances are the others are too, then you buy the rest and you're not out the money for all the tickets if they come up fake.



WFMY/KPNX