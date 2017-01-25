The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says they've seen 35 cases of fake bills in the last three months. And they're working with businesses to stop it. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA-- Recently, a county in Colorado had such an issue with counterfeit cash, the Sheriff's Department decided they needed to show folks how to spot it. Check out what they learned and the counterfeit cash demo below.

The Sheriff's Department says they've seen 35 cases of fake bills in just the last three months, and they're taking initiative with their businesses to stop it by holding educational classes.



“As long as there's money there's going to be people trying to counterfeit it,” said investigator Terri Naes with the Criminal Investigations Division.



In her 20 years investigating counterfeit crimes, she's seen just about everything from a single counterfeit $20 bill to more than $2,700 dollars in fake 'movie money' and figured it was about time to get businesses on the same page.



“It makes me feel bad for those who have become victims of it,” Naes said. “They just don't know what to look for because they're exploiting the system.”

Thursday’s class in Littleton was the first Jefferson County has done with local businesses.

Owners and managers from around the community came to learn about the basics: like how to spot the blue and red hairs in real money, as well as the security strip visible under UV light.

They also went over where to most commonly spot it: like at busy stores in affluent areas or stores that typically hire a younger staff.



“Good information. Be proactive instead of accepting them and hope that they're real,” said Jeff Neuweiler who owns Golden Liquors. “It’s a good class.”



In all of 2015, Jefferson County saw 25 total cases of counterfeit money, as opposed to the 35 in just the last three months.



Officials say they don’t know what’s causing the sharp increase.

Do you think you can spot a fake bill? Find out for yourself!

