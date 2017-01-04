Credit Reporting Agencies Ordered to Refund Customers $23 Million in Fines

(Photo: ThinkStock Images)

If you want to buy a house, get a new a car or even land a new job - odds are your credit comes into play.

If you log onto AnnualCreditReport.com you can request a free copy of your credit report once a year from the big from each of the major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

But if you want credit fraud protection - or want to check your credit report a couple times a year

you can sign up for a package directly through one of the credit reporting agencies.

The problem is you may be paying a monthly fee for something that is charging you for something that is does not deliver.

Now, TransUnion and Equifax are being ordered to pay customers $23 million dollars in refunds because the credit scores and services that marketed and advertised to customers proved to not be as useful as advertised.

Specifically, Equifax owes customers $3.8 million in refunds, whereas TransUnion must pay back $13.9 million. for misleading consumers. They also both have to pay a total of $5.5 million in civil penalties.

Some credit monitoring services from Transunion or Equifax are advertised as "free" or as low at one-dollar a month, but these turned into automatic enrollment into a subscription plan.

