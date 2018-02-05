Cribside Space Heaters Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

Courtesy: CPSC.gov

KUSA - Space heaters, intended for nursery use, are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Vornado Sunny CS electric space heaters are under recall because "a broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come into contact with the interior plastic materials," causing a fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The space heaters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, BuyBuy Baby, Amazon.com, Target.com and other stores and websites nationwide between October 2017 and December 2017 for $100.

The heater, with model number EH1-0090, was sold in a white color with melon and gray accents.

Cribside Space Heater recalled

Consumers are asked to stop using the space heaters and contact Vornado for a free replacement unit.

You can learn more about this recall at CPSC.gov.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2018 KUSA