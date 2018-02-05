WFMY


Cribside Space Heaters Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 4:43 PM. EST February 05, 2018

KUSA - Space heaters, intended for nursery use, are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Vornado Sunny CS electric space heaters are under recall because "a broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come into contact with the interior plastic materials," causing a fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The space heaters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, BuyBuy Baby, Amazon.com, Target.com and other stores and websites nationwide between October 2017 and December 2017 for $100. 

The heater, with model number EH1-0090, was sold in a white color with melon and gray accents. 

Consumers are asked to stop using the space heaters and contact Vornado for a free replacement unit.

You can learn more about this recall at CPSC.gov.

