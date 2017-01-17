Crooks Change Homeowner's Address To Steal Identity

The victim, who does not want to be identified, was checking her mail at her house on Kendall Mill Road when police say the incident occurred. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)



Charlotte, NC -- Michael Grouse wasn't surprised last week when he got a call from his I.D. protection company telling him that someone was trying to open a credit card in his wife's name. That's pretty common these days, but here's where he says the story gets weird.



"A week later we got a phone call from the person that bought our house 8 years ago saying that we're holding their mail."



They didn't put a hold on their mail, so Grouse started digging. He realized the person that was trying to open a credit card in his wife's name was using their old address.



"It appears what happened was they had the credit card sent to the address and then forwarded to someplace else."



Then the crooks took it a step further and put a hold on their mail. "The reason they hold the mail is so it takes longer for you to get the forwarding address notification."

It's a little confusing, but here's how it works: The crooks have your name and address so they apply for a credit card. Then, they do a change of address form and have all your mail sent to their new address. They also put a hold on your mail, so you won't get a notification from the post office about the change of address. And by the time you've figured it all out, the crook already has a credit card in your name and has stolen your identity.



"If we didn't get notified by Lifelock, we still probably wouldn't know what was going on."



And here's the best advice from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service: if you don't get mail for a couple days, call them to make sure no one has filled out a change of address form.



There are some other ways to protect your identity. Consumer Reports"recommends doing it yourself rather than paying for a service. Simply sign up for free online banking and mobile apps, to monitor your checking and credit card accounts daily.



It takes some effort, but it's worth catching these crooks… BEFORE… they can do too much damage.

