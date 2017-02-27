Cut The Cord: 100 Channels + $15 Antenna

CLEVELAND, OH - I cut the cord 11 years ago and I haven't looked back. It's ironic when you think about it considering I work in television and it's crucial to my existence. Today: how to cut the cord and still access us live!



The average cost of a cable or satellite bill in our region is well north of the $100/per month mark which I find offensive! We over-pay for the channels we don't want to receive the handful of ones we need.



There are two solutions today which I love. The first is an amplified 50 mile antenna if you live close to a city. This is a great way to watch our signal over the air in beautiful HD if you're within range.

100+ Channels - No Contracts:



If you simply want access to 100+ channels for a much cheaper price than your cable or satellite provider with NO contracts, I've now spent four months with Direct Now.



You can stream an incredible amount of Live TV to up to TWO televisions simultaneously.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

