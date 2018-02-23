WFMY
Close

Cut The Cord: 5 Streaming Services To Look At

Tanya Rivera, WFMY 3:17 PM. EST February 23, 2018

The folks that cut the cord and no longer use cable or satellite seem to love it. But if you're like the majority (who still uses a service like that) it may seem confusing to know which one is best for you.

 

The site Don't Waste Your Money had a service comparison company break down the top  5 services. The findings:

 

Sling TV  $20 a month, limited channel lineup, DVR costs extra.

DirecTV Now $35 a month, 60 channels, and most resembles your old cable package

Playstation VUE  $40 a month. includes local channels in many cities. The biggie here is you don't need a Playstation to use this.

 

Hulu Live, $40 a month, has the most sports channels
 

Youtube TV $35 a month, lots of channels & DVR, but has limited availability.

 

Dont Waste Your Money also looked at some niche services. You can check out the rest of their findings.

© 2018 WFMY-TV

WFMY

Hundreds Walk Out Of Class At Grimsley High School In Protest Of Gun Violence

WFMY

Greensboro Church Began As A Result Of Billy Graham Crusade In 1951

WFMY

Drug that claims to wipe out the flu in one day approved in Japan

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories