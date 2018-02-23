Cut The Cord: 5 Streaming Services To Look At

Stock Photo: Family watching TV (Photo: Getty Images)

The folks that cut the cord and no longer use cable or satellite seem to love it. But if you're like the majority (who still uses a service like that) it may seem confusing to know which one is best for you.

The site Don't Waste Your Money had a service comparison company break down the top 5 services. The findings:

Sling TV $20 a month, limited channel lineup, DVR costs extra.



DirecTV Now $35 a month, 60 channels, and most resembles your old cable package



Playstation VUE $40 a month. includes local channels in many cities. The biggie here is you don't need a Playstation to use this.

Hulu Live, $40 a month, has the most sports channels



Youtube TV $35 a month, lots of channels & DVR, but has limited availability.

Don’t Waste Your Money also looked at some niche services. You can check out the rest of their findings.

