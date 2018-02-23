Cut The Cord: 5 Streaming Services To Look At

The folks that cut the cord and no longer use cable or satellite seem to love it. But if you're like the majority (who still uses a service like that) it may seem confusing to know which one is best for you.
The site Don't Waste Your Money had a service comparison company break down the top 5 services. The findings:
Sling TV $20 a month, limited channel lineup, DVR costs extra.
DirecTV Now $35 a month, 60 channels, and most resembles your old cable package
Playstation VUE $40 a month. includes local channels in many cities. The biggie here is you don't need a Playstation to use this.
Hulu Live, $40 a month, has the most sports channels
Youtube TV $35 a month, lots of channels & DVR, but has limited availability.
Don’t Waste Your Money also looked at some niche services. You can check out the rest of their findings.
