Data Breach Reported at Jason's Deli

Jason's Deli logo

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Jason's Deli says they were notified on December 22 of a large quantity of payment card information from various Jason's Deli locations that appeared for sale on the dark web.

The company says they are still working to determine if there is any continuing breach or vulnerability, and they say law enforcement is working to determine the scope of the breach.

Jason's Deli says customers should monitor their credit/debit card accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer. Customers with questions can contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or call 409-838-1976.

Additional information about the breach can be found on the Jason's Deli website.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WLTX-TV