Debt Collector Keeps Money

Massachusetts -- Robert Brady Junior has worked in his family's heating and cooling business for 10 years.

Part of his job includes ordering parts, finances, payroll, human resources and dealing with debt collectors.

"We hired a subcontractor to do the electrical work, we had a couple of issues with whether or not we felt they had done it correctly," Brady said.

He admitted that his company didn't pay the bill right away because they were disputing the job. So he wasn't too surprised when he got a call from the collection service, but when the collector started threatening his employees.

"He would tell them the company was going under," Brady said. "This was all over $4-$5 thousand dollars. It was so minimal. And so, at the time, I laughed about it.

The man on the other end of the phone was Neil Madison, the owner of a debt collection agency. Brady said Madison told him he would take his car away.

Eventually Brady sent Madison $5,000, but the company that owns the debt never received the money. So they told Brady to send a Cashier's check. That's right. Brady had to pay the debt twice. He's not alone. 600 victims lost a total of $6 million. Instead of making debt payments for the customers, investigators say Neil Madison kept it all for himself.

"There were numerous small mom and pop American businesses who were forced out of business once the debt was paid," Camille Hammond U.S. Postal Inspector.

Brady even got a call from the subcontractor.

"They asked if we paid it and I said actually you got it twice from us and they still to this day never got any money from it," Brady said.

