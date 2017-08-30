Despite What You Think, Gas Prices Usually Go Down For Labor Day!

Gas Prices (Photo: WFMY)

Gas prices usually go down on Labor Day weekend. Yes, we really checked to make sure!

According to GasBuddy, prices from 2 years ago reveal you paid about $3.38 a gallon in August but the price decreased to $3.30 a gallon in September.

The exact same thing occurred in 2016. You paid about $2.42 for a gallon in August and just in time for Labor Day prices decreased to about $2.12 a gallon.

However, gas prices this year are expected to stay up due to Hurricane Harvey and refinery shutdown. This would be only the fourth time since 2004, prices would be up for Labor Day.

