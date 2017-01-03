Disclaimer Appears On I-Phone Water Resistant Commercial

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You’ve probably seen the Apple commercial that’s been airing. It appears to show off how water-resistant your phone is.
However, 2 Wants to Know took note of a disclaimer that appears at the end of the commercial. In very faint font it reads liquid damage not covered under warranty.
A spokesperson said the iPhone 7 is splash and water resistant. It can handle mishaps such as spills and splashes.
Just don’t go swimming with the phone just yet!
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs