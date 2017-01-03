Disclaimer Appears On I-Phone Water Resistant Commercial

Apple Commercial (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You’ve probably seen the Apple commercial that’s been airing. It appears to show off how water-resistant your phone is.

However, 2 Wants to Know took note of a disclaimer that appears at the end of the commercial. In very faint font it reads liquid damage not covered under warranty.

A spokesperson said the iPhone 7 is splash and water resistant. It can handle mishaps such as spills and splashes.

Just don’t go swimming with the phone just yet!

