Disney VHS Tapes Selling for Thousands?!

VHS tape (Photo: zygotehasnobrain)

On snow days you might have found yourself breaking out a few Disney classics and popping them in the good ol' VCR. You've probably heard some of those old VHS tapes are worth thousands, but that would be quite a fairytale (all puns intended).

2 Wants to Know did a quick search on eBay and found, for just $5,000 you can have your very own 1992 tape.

Sounds absurd, right?

We thought the same thing but there might just be a market for them.

Snopes.com said people are selling them for thousands because the original versions of the movies have become hard to find.

Don't go digging out your old tapes just yet.

While the Black Diamond Collection VHS are being priced at thousands, there are no bidding wars to grab them. In fact, a search on eBay found many are selling between $10 and $25.

Copyright 2016 WFMY