Do These Things In Your Home Now To Make Snow Storm Easier

Family stranded in snow

GREENSBORO, N.C. - You know to let the facet drip so your pipes don't bust. But keep the cabinet doors under there open as well. That lets the warm air circulate. And helps keep you from having a problem.

You can also try boiling a big pot of water. It will warm up the kitchen and even add moisture to the air to help keep your skin from drying out.

Speaking of warm air, heating the house with the oven is old school-- but that doesn't mean it's safe. The problem is if the door is open. But if a conventional oven really is a source of heat for you, put your oven into cleaning mode. We all know how hot that can be. But it also keeps the door shut - to protect you from carbon monoxide. Plus you get a chore done at the same time. And make sure you don't do it more than once.

Another big storm headache is the risk of falling on ice around your home. Falls are the leading cause of accident deaths at home. And of course they're the worst in Winter. Mix together one quart lukewarm water. 3 drops dish washing detergent and 1 ounce rubbing alcohol.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY